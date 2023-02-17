That is because it is the focal point of a spectacular light display which has been drawing crowds in recent days.

York Bid has organised the spectacular illuminations display on the South Transept of the cathedral.

Called Colour and Light it will run every evening from now until Thursday February 23.

The light show depicts the history of York through the ages.

Watch our video of the light show:

The display was produced by Edinburgh company Double Take Projections.

Members of our Camera Club have been posting photos of the display in our Facebook group online - and we are sharing them with you today. Thanks to Maire Skinner, Simon Boyle and Michelle Dunnington Edwards for their images.

