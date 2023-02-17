All four were convicted in their absence of motoring related offences.

Samantha Jane Turner, 41, of White House Dale, off Tadcaster Road, York, must pay £1,014 after she was convicted of three offences of speeding on 40 mph stretches of the A64 in Leeds. She was given nine penalty points, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs. The court heard she was clocked doing, 47 mph on July 20, 48 mph on July 19 and 51 mph on September 13.

Peter Stables, 41, of Field Lane, Selby, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a total of £444 consisting of a £300 fine, a £34 statutory surcharge and £110 prosecution costs. He was convicted of driving without insurance.

Christopher Mitchell, 34, of Leeds Road, Thorpe Willoughby, must pay £398 consisting of a £220 fine, an £88 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs after he was convicted of speeding at Walton near Tadcaster. He was given three penalty points.

Michael Tolhurst, 32, of Newton Kyme, Tadcaster, must pay a total of £836 consisting of a £660 fine, a £66 statutory surcharge and £110 prosecution costs after he was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it allegedly committed a motoring offence. He was given six penalty points.