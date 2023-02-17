The event, organised by The York Business Improvement District (York BID), from Monday March 6, to Sunday the 12th, is the biggest yet.

Already, 68 businesses have confirmed they are taking part, with 125 different offers on food and drink.

Businesses taking part for the first time this Restaurant Week include Trio Mezze Tapas and Patisserie, York institution Bettys Tearooms and newcomers Izakaya Japanese Restaurant.

Also returning are customer favourites 22 Yards, Sora Sky Bar at Malmaison, Cosy Club, The Orchid, Ambiente Tapas and The Chopping Block.

BID Business Manager, Chris Bush is co-ordinating the event.

He said: “With the current cost of living crisis squeezing household budgets, we’re really pleased to be able to offer so many affordable ways to eat out. There really is something to suit every occasion, from a light bite, sweet treat or three course dinner.”

Among the businesses taking part is the recently-opened Izakaya.

Co-owner Adam Johnson says the Japanese restaurant in Grape Lane is offering three of its small plates for £20.

“It’s a taste of what Izakaya can offer. We are a new, independent business and we want to get our name out there and let locals and tourists to experience what Izakaya is about.”

Mehmet Simsek, co-owner of Trio Mezze Tapas Bar, told the Press that the restaurant week has always delivered a boost to trade.

The restaurant at Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma-Gate is keen for people to return to eating out again after the pandemic.

Mehmet added: “It gives me a buzz to see people out and about. It’s positive energy. It shows there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Kurt Dinardo, general manager of the Cosy Club in Fossgate, agrees about a need to return to normality. Times are hard for many and we need people to get out enjoying themselves, he said.

The week also helps boosts business during one of the quieter weeks of the year.

Michael Hjort, owner of the Chopping Block in Walmgate, says the week substantially increases his trade, attracting new customers, some of whom become regulars.

Sam Ayres, assistant manager of the Sora Sky Bar at Malmaison says York Restaurant Week is an institution, which celebrates the broad hospitality offering in York.

“It’s nice to open up everything to everyone so they get to see what we have to offer,” he said.

For details and to book, go to: www.yorkrestaurantweek.co.uk All the offers will be online from Monday 20th February, priced at either £5, £10, £15 or £20. There is no limit to the amount of offers diners can access, and vouchers are completely free to download.

Diners are advised to book ahead and check any terms that may apply to certain offers.