RE: Active travel in York. We are shocked that the council is trying to brazen this out, and worse still bragging about their commitment to walking and cycling using examples of transport schemes such as Tadcaster Road and the outer ring road, where they have chosen to install sub-standard infrastructure that doesn’t meet government guidelines.

As for refusing to admit that they included false information in their active travel assessment; the question is absolutely clear that it was asking whether the council has approved ANY transport schemes that fail the most recent active travel guidance; perhaps the council needs to attend some training on how to fill in forms?

Kate Ravilious,

York Cycle Campaign

---

Thankful to NHS for my excellent care

I RECENTLY went on holiday and fell, resulting in a broken shoulder. The care I had abroad was excellent, although I incurred a £1,500 cost.

On my return I contacted my GP surgery and an urgent referral was made to York Hospital. I was seen promptly, I received excellent care from both my GP and York Hospital.

I am grateful to York Hospital and the NHS for providing such an excellent service.

Name and contact details supplied

---

Thatcher was right

TRACEY Carter, the housing director at Council of York Council, commenting on Lowfield Green and other council sites, claims its delivery programme has faltered because “the housing market is not behaving in the normal manner”.

Not so. Builders and developers are reacting exactly as expected to ever increasing burdens and obligations by declining projects that they do not consider worth the effort or risk for the reward they might just achieve if things go well.

Unlike Ms Carter, Margaret Thatcher understood the reality of successful enterprise when she said “There is no way in which one can buck the market”.

Matthew Laverack,

Architect/Builder/Developer/Landlord,

Lord Mayors Walk,

York