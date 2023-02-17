Government minister Michael Gove was originally due to determine the appeal from Barratt Homes by September last year, but now City of York Council has been told this might not happen until April 7.

Earlier this month, the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities contacted the city council and others for more information about the scheme, especially concerning footpaths.

This follows two earlier delays, first until December and then February.

Barratt submitted its application to build the homes off New Lane in Huntington, next to the new LNER Community Stadium in March 2021.

However, in October 2021Barratt called in the government to decide, saying the city council was taking ‘too long’. The council then resolved to fight the scheme, saying the 11.5ha site was designated Green Belt in the emerging Local Plan, something not challenged by government inspectors during the Local Plan adoption Process.

A public enquiry last year saw Liberal Democrat councillors speak out against the scheme. But Barratts said the site had been put in the Draft Local Plan in 2014, so it was acceptable to develop the land.

Labour councillors also voted to back the scheme when planning committee considered the council’s appeal in November 2021.

Now, Lib-Dem councillors in the area say delays over a decision is causing uncertainty, for a Green Belt scheme people do not support.

Huntington and New Earswick councillor Keith Orrell adds the Huntington Parish Council neighbourhood plan does not include the site for housing.

“Significant concerns have also been raised about insufficient infrastructure for such a development, such as roads and GP surgeries, in the area,” he continued.

“Barratt’s are simply trying to exploit the Local Plan process, which we hope the Secretary of State will see through and deliver a decision soon.”

He added: “The city absolutely needs more homes, but these must be built in the right locations with the right infrastructure to support the community.

“The Local Plan, that is about to be adopted for the first time in 60 years, has a clear and comprehensive plan to deliver the homes that York needs whilst protecting the quality of the city’s unique historic, natural, and built environment.”

A spokesperson from Barratt Developments Yorkshire East told the Press:” The national housing supply crisis is particularly acute in York and this development will bring high quality sustainable new private and affordable homes to meet local need.

“While the planning system as a whole can be challenging, we have worked closely with the local council on this application and appeal and hope that there will be no delays in reaching a positive decision.”

A government spokesperson confirmed the matter was before Mr Gove.