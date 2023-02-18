Adam Gray, 36, who is from York and now lives in Harrogate, first featured in The Press back in 2020 when he was told that he had between six to 12 months to live, while his wife was pregnant with the couple’s first child.

He was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer, a rare and incurable tumour that has spread to his lungs, liver and into his lymph nodes.

Adam Gray and wife Chrissy and daughter Amelie at York Minster ahead of a charity run he organised in aid of pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer in 2020 (Image: Frank Dwyer)

Since then life has been a bit of a rollercoaster for Adam and his family.

Having been given an original prognosis of three to six months, Adam embarked on a huge amount of research which led to him to starting an incredibly strict diet and a regime of countless pills and supplements, as well as chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

In the Autumn last year he had the most amazing scan results which showed that the tumours he had to begin with were not there and that he was in remission.

However, sadly, over Christmas, after a routine check up, doctors found that the tumours had returned again and he is now back in the battle of chemotherapy and radiotherapy as well as trying to raise money for additional treatment that is not covered through the NHS.

And this is where the family help comes in.

Adam's brother-in-law, Ollie Hewitt, who is married to Adam's sister, Pip, is organising a fundraising family event on the weekend of June 3 and 4.

He said: "We have secured the sports hall at Millthorpe School where Adam and his wife, Chrissy met and went to school, to carry out a 24 hour six-a-side charity football match in order to raise money for his treatments.

"As well as the continuous football, we are aiming to have a food stall, refreshments, entertainment for children and more."

Ollie Hewitt, who is married to Adam's sister, Pip (Image: Ollie Hewitt)

The idea behind the event is to raise as much money as possible for Adam to undergo radiotherapy in Germany and the only option open to him on the NHS and through his insurer is more gruelling chemo.

Adam and Chrissy now have two children, Amelie, three and Wilf who is four-months-old.

Adam Gray with children, Amelie and Wilf (Image: The Gray Family)

Ollie, who along with Pip, is a teacher at Wilberfoss Primary School, and lives in Fulford, said: "The idea is that we want to make it a real family day - Adam and Chrissie have two kids, so we want people to be able to bring their kids along.

"We are currently sorting out a booking system for the football games, where people can pay to play for an hour or so.

"We'd also love to hear from anyone who has a bouncy castle.

"York Gin will be running a stall and helping with the raffle and Churchills estate agents are sponsoring the shirts for players.

"Ideally we'd like to raise at least £5,000."

Treatment in Germany costs between £13,000-£15,000 per round, and Adam will need several rounds so he may need upwards of £50,000 in the long run.

If you think you can help with the event in any way email oliverhewitt13@hotmail.com

To donate to the cause click here.