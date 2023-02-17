A Porche sports car was crushed under a falling tree as strong winds from Storm Otto battered North Yorkshire on Friday morning.
A tree toppled onto the Porsche 911 in Granby Road in Harrogate, causing anxiety for drivers in the area.
Charlie Lowe, a 29-year-old cake business owner from Harrogate, photographed the crushed Porsche on her way to work.
She said: “I felt shocked and I think it’s nerve-wracking.
“I felt a bit nervous driving around Harrogate as a result.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel