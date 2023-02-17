A Porche sports car was crushed under a falling tree as strong winds from Storm Otto battered North Yorkshire on Friday morning.

A tree toppled onto the Porsche 911 in Granby Road in Harrogate, causing anxiety for drivers in the area.

The crushed Porche. Picture: PA

Charlie Lowe, a 29-year-old cake business owner from Harrogate, photographed the crushed Porsche on her way to work.

The tree fell onto the parked car. Picture: PA

She said: “I felt shocked and I think it’s nerve-wracking.

“I felt a bit nervous driving around Harrogate as a result.”

 

 

 