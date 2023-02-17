That's what the organisers say who have put together a jam-packed events list for the week which will run from March 4 to 12, coinciding with International Women’s Day on March 8.

There will be a mix of more than 30 face-to-face and online talks, music, exhibitions, workshops, and other events - most of which will be free to attend.

Organisers say the programme offers points of view from around the world. Activities include two events focussing on women’s roles in the current Iranian revolution and talks about feminism and inter-cultural connections and on global experiences of giving birth.

Say Owt writers' workshop is just one of the festival events planned

There will also be events about women's lives closer to home. York Factory Women tells of the experiences of women working in the Rowntree’s factor; Women in the Theatre Royal focuses on what makes York theatre women empowered; Remembering Libertas! looks back over the heady years of York’s Lesbian Arts Festival, and Women in Action discuss experiences of activism now.

As part of the week, Kyra Women’s Project invites women to visit them to help mark their 10th anniversary and celebrate women’s lives and achievements.

Elsewhere, there will be a pop-up dance floor exploring ways to make nights-out safe, and many workshops – including making zines, recycled bags, or a ‘solidarity banner’; or sharing thoughts about what ‘home’ means to you. And there’s much more.

Ann Kaloski of the co-ordinating group said: "Whether swapping clothes, having fun with crafts, challenging ourselves through art and performance, listening to thoughtful lectures or discussing vital issues, there’s something for everyone. We want as many people as possible to take part so if you need any practical, IT or financial assistance, get in touch."

She added that the programme was pulled together by local women volunteers and they were also always on the lookout for new members.

Festival highlights

Saturday, March 4, 2pm-4pm

Home - a Zoom online event

What does ‘home’ mean to you? In a safe space, share memories, stories, poems, music, artwork.

Organised by Real People Theatre.

---

Monday, March 6, 8pm-10.45pm

Bolshee open mic takeover at Golden Ball community pub, Cromwell Road, Bishophill

All self-identifying women and non-binary people are encouraged to take the mic and everyone is welcome to join us for a night of music, spoken word, delicious pints and Bolshee Women. Free drink for all performers!

---

Sunday, March 12, 1.30pm-3.30pm

Writing workshop with Hannah Davies/Say Owt

Garden Room, York Explore Library, Library Square, York

Join writer, theatre-maker and poet Hannah Davies (associate artist at Say Owt) for an afternoon of writing prompts, informal chat and friendly feedback for writers of all levels.

---

The full programme can be downloaded from www.yorkwomen.org.uk and printed programmes are available around the city or by phoning 01904 702060 or emailing yorkwomensvoices@gmail.com.