The figures come as a shadow minister says the Government "can't ignore" the growing backlog in disability assessments.

The personal independent payment is awarded to people with long-term physical or mental conditions, in order to help them continue with everyday tasks.

Analysis of Department and Work and Pensions figures from the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank shows the number of new claimants in York rose from 39 in July 2021 to 89 in July 2022.

Across England and Wales, the number of new PIP claimants doubled over this period, from 14,800 to 32,200.

The IFS said that worsening health was likely behind the rise and that there had been an increase across every age group, and for most major conditions.

Nationally, around a third of new claims were for mental or behavioural conditions, with the proportion rising to 70 per cent among those aged under 25.

Sam Ray-Chaudhuri, a research economist at the organisation said: “Whatever the cause, significantly greater spending on disability benefits looks like it will be one of the consequences of this concerning trend.”

More recent figures show 5,661 were entitled to PIP in York as of July – putting them among 2.7 million people entitled to the benefit across England and Wales.

The IFS also found that more than 250,000 people were waiting to have their disability claims assessed as of July.

Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow work and pensions secretary, said ministers "can’t ignore these findings".

“The backlog in assessments for disability benefits must be tackled and employment support must be reformed, as Labour has proposed, to offer specialist help to those who want to find work,” he said.

Pauline Stuchfield, assistant director of customer services and digital at City of York Council, said: "We offer a range of services for people who are disabled or have a serious health condition, and their carers.

"Along with a range of other organisations across the city, the council are here to help and can offer advice and support on services such as home adaptation, occupational therapy, supporting tenancies, and assisting with your benefits application.

"In terms of financial support, we would encourage everyone, regardless of their situation, to ensure they are receiving all benefits they are entitled to.

"There are multiple financial support options which people who are disabled may be entitled to, some of which are administered by the council and some are national benefits."

A DWP spokesperson said it is committed to ensuring people can access support "as quickly as possible".

“We are constantly making improvements to our service by boosting resources and opening up assessments by phone and video.

“The latest statistics show clearance times have greatly improved, returning to pre-pandemic levels,” they added.