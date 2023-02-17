Autism Plus York and North Yorkshire, based in Easingwold, has been rated ‘Requires Improvement’ by the Care Quality Commission following a visit from inspectors on November 9, 2022.

The CQC defines Autism Plus as a supported living service for people with autism, learning disabilities, mental health needs, physical disabilities or sensory impairment.

It provides personal care to people who live in individual or shared houses within the community.

At the time of the inspection there were 12 people using the service.

READ MORE: Brewery group to open new bar and restaurant in centre of Malton

In its report, the watchdog said improvements were required in the areas of safety, effectiveness and on being well-led.

The service was last rated on June 22, 2022, when it was also rated Requires Improvements – but this is the first rating in its current location.

Prior to the most recent inspection 24 hours’ notice was given.

Safe

On whether the service was safe, inspectors raised concern on the topic of administering medication.

In their report, inspectors said: “People received their medication as prescribed. However, information about medicines was not always recorded safely.”

They also said that care plans “did not always contain the information required to ensure medicines were managed successfully” and that “risks to people from use of medicines were not always identified”.

They noted that staff were confident in reporting concerns, and that people were protected from the risk of abuse.

Effective

On the service’s effectiveness, inspectors said the service “did not always achieve good outcomes or was inconsistent”.

The watchdog said the service was working in line with the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (MCA), which provides a legal framework for making particular decisions on behalf of people who may lack the mental capacity to do so for themselves.

However, they said records in the care plans were not always clear.

READ MORE: Ryedale Festival announces Spring season filled with inspiring performances

Inspectors found that best interest decisions were being made, but records did not always reflect that the principles of the MCA had been considered.

The CQC recommended that the provider reviewed its best practice guidance in relation to the MCA and update its practice accordingly.

However, the report acknowledged that care records were person centred, which “led to good outcomes for people” and that “the care support promoted a good quality of life”.

Well-led

On the service being well-led, inspectors found its management and leadership to be inconsistent.

The report states that “mixed reviews” were received from family members when asked about the level of engagement received from the service.

It said: “One family felt involved with the care of their relative while two others felt communication was less open, leaving them feeling unheard and disconnected.”

Caring and Responsive

The service was rated ‘Good’ in the areas of being caring and responsive.

Inspectors praised the service for its “kind and compassionate care”, adding: “Staff knew when people needed their space and privacy and respected this.”

They also said that staff supported people to maintain relationships and to follow their hobbies.

A spokesperson for Autism Plus, York and North Yorkshire, said: “While we are disappointed with the rating, we take all feedback seriously and are committed to making the necessary improvements to ensure the highest quality of care for the individuals we support.

“We have already taken steps to address the areas identified by the CQC.

READ NEXT: Help needed to ensure popular Ryedale horticultural show goes ahead

“We are dedicated to ensuring we provide the highest quality, person centred care. We will continue to work closely with the CQC and other external partners to ensure that we are meeting all standards and requirements.”

The report can be read in full on the CQC’s website.