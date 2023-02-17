POLICE in York have seized a motorbike after reports from members of the public.
The York North Neighbourhood Policing Team say they attended reports of anti-social riding around Water Lane in Clifton yesterday (February 16).
A police spokesman said: "After a very short game of cat and mouse the offending motorcycle was stopped, seized, and the rider is now being reported for the offences.
"Please report anti social riding via our non emergency 101 number."
