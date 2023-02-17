From practical advice to inspirational stories from a panel of local business founders, the fun and interactive day-long session on Saturday March 11 will equip attendees with all they need to successfully start or scale their venture.

Open to anyone who recently started a business, or who hopes to start one, the event will be led by Emma Jones, founder and CEO of Enterprise Nation, one of the UK’s foremost business support organisations. Other speakers include Marketing consultant Amanda Perry, sharing her expert insights on how businesses can succeed on social media channels.

StartUp Saturday is part of the StartUp UK initiative, a partnership between Enterprise Nation and Monzo Business, and is being facilitated by City of York Council, using funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

At the event, ten young founders will receive a grant of £1,000 each to kick-start their business, as part of a funding competition backed by the York-based youth enterprise charity the Enterprise Trust. York-based businesses, started within the last six months by entrepreneurs aged 18-30, can apply now to be considered for an award.

The closing date for entries to the funding competition is midnight on Sunday February 26.

Cllr Ashley Mason, Executive member for Economy and Strategic Planning, said: "As our thriving community of start-ups and independent businesses shows, York is a fantastic place to start your business. The council’s economic growth team are ready to support you with expert advice and guidance to access support for your venture, from connecting you with the right networks to supporting you in making successful funding bids.

“We’re delighted to welcome StartUp Saturday to York for what promises to be an enjoyable and informative session, which we hope will inspire and empower the next generation of York success stories. I’d encourage anyone with a new business, or who is thinking of starting one, to get involved.”

Emma Jones CBE, founder and CEO of Enterprise Nation, said: "There is no shortage of ambition to start a business. We need a healthy pipeline of fresh new businesses to support economic growth, increase innovation and add sustainability and diversity to the UK’s small business community. StartUp Saturday in York is about turbocharging the region’s entrepreneurs - we’re ready to support them to develop the skills they need to thrive.”

For free tickets and for details, see the Enterprise Nation website.