When there is engineering work on the East Coast main line route, which stretches between London and Edinburgh via Peterborough, Doncaster, York and Newcastle, and the West Coast main line, a full service is usually in operation.

But this weekend, Network Rail has said there are no direct trains between London and St Neots this weekend while a new signalling system is brought into use.

Journeys between London and Scotland will be significantly slower than usual and require at least one change.

Anthony Smith, Transport Focus chief executive, said: "Passengers will be disappointed to see both East and West Coast lines closed due to engineering works this coming weekend.

"This situation should not happen.

"One line should be kept open so that passengers from Scotland and the north of England have access to a direct train service to London.

"Both train operators and Network Rail must ensure that there is effective communication to support passengers.”

A Network Rail spokeswoman said: "We always try to have a direct cross-border route open, but that has not been possible on this occasion.

"The industry – both Network Rail and train operators – have looked at the alternatives, all of which cause more disruption for passengers.

"We also have a congested work programme caused by landslips, floods and strikes, severely limiting those alternatives.

“We understand the inconvenience this will cause to some of our customers and wish to reassure them that this will be a one-off.