The driver had left a deep gap for me to agonising fall into.

He neglected to reach the pavement.

This resulted in excruciating agony as I landed upon the pavement that wasn't but should have been there.

My pain lasted for several weeks and hasn't fully healed.

I rang my surgery which suggested ringing 101. They suggested the doctor approach. I rang back and their advice was a self appraisal; self analysis via an online App.

First off I wish we had been properly educated at school. What is the point of biology of frogs, a chemistry overview and gardening when pure facts suggest we should have been properly educated in a medical course?

Deductive reasoning suggests I haven't broken my leg; fracture maybe due to my constant pain during the day.

My own medication is peppermint oil which appears to relieve pain and support Hippocrates' ethos of 'do no harm'. What century do we now live in: medieval?

Phil Shepherdson,

Woodthorpe,

York

---

Link pay rises to what MPs get

MPs' latest pay increase at only 2.9 per cent hardly made the news but for them that equates to about £200 a month!

For a nurse to get £200 a month increase they would need a well deserved eight per cent pay rise (approximately).

Maybe it's time to do away with percentage pay rises and have a fairer system where everyone gets the same increase set inline with what MPs award themselves?

It might even resolve these endless strikes.

David Varley,

Ryecroft Avenue,

Woodthorpe, York

---

Put up mirrors at these blind spots

WHEN crossing the road at the end of Almsford Road by Carr Lane you have no idea if there are cars turning in.

Why doesn't the council put mirrors on either side of the road? At least then you could see oncoming cars.

Another area that would benefit from mirrors is the bend of Ouseburn Avenue (there was a collision on the blind bend last year).

Surely mirrors would help and not cost to much to put up. They would definitely help at such blind spots.

S McClaren,

Boroughbridge Road,

York

---

York events 'drive away Covid blues'

WE have had the Residents' Festival weekend in York when many local attractions were open to the citizens for free, and then the amazing ice sculpture trail.

This last week we have had the light display on the Minster that was absolutely fantastic and well attended with crowds flocking view the display.

And now the Viking festival!

All these events over the past few weeks have certainly done the City of York proud and brightened up these wintery days and helped drive away the Covid blues we've suffered over the past few years.

D M Deamer

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate

York

---

Brexit summit shows contempt towards Leavers

I find it hard to believe that those members of the establishment who attended a secret "summit" on our relations with the EU had anything but one overriding ambition - how to develop further "anti remaining" propaganda aimed solely at undermining a decision made by the majority who voted to leave in a public referendum.

Regrettably their disdain, disrespect, contempt towards the will of the people has much support within unaccountable Whitehall mandarins.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby

