A popular public park has announced its closure this morning (Friday, February 17) due to the high winds.
The Royal Horticultural Society Garden, Harlow Carr, in Harrogate has closed due to today's yellow weather warning, to ensure the safety of visitors, staff and volunteers.
The weather situation will be reviewed at midday to decide whether to reopen the garden this afternoon, if safe to do so.
A Harlow Carr spokesperson said: "We are sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment this may cause and would like to thank everyone for their understanding."
Please check the website at www.rhs.org.uk/harlowcarr for the latest information.
