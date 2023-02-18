Anthony Philip Watt repeatedly tried to hit chasing police cars and forced other vehicles to take evasive action during a high speed pursuit along the A59 and side roads near York, said Ayman Khokhar, prosecuting.

The chase had began when Watt sped off as a policeman reached into his car to turn off the engine so officers could speak to him about the manner of his driving.

He drove towards York at high speed and then along Cattal Street and back towards Harrogate, at times on the wrong side of the road and suddenly braking on two occasions in attempts to make the pursuing police drive into him.

He drove into a car coming in the opposite direction, breaking its wing mirror and scattering glass over its front passenger dashboard, and continued to flee.

Police punctured Watt’s tyres with a stinger near the A1/A59 junction but Watt drove on at 25mph and in roadworks at Flaxby suddenly drove backwards in his third attempt at ramming a police vehicle.

“This time the defendant was successful. He collided with the front of the police vehicle,” said Mr Khokhar.

The collision forced one of the officers inside upwards until he hit the roof of the car and suffered pain.

Watt drove off into a nearby industrial estate at 10mph and stopped. Police armed with tasers surrounded the car and got Watt out.

Judge Simon Hickey jailed him for 14 months saying: “It is the least sentence I can pass for endangering police officers in that way in a sustained piece of dangerous driving.”

He also banned Watt from driving for three years and seven months and ordered him to take an extended driving test before driving alone again.

Deliberate evasion

Watt, 47, of East Hill, Dartford, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and failure to stop.

His barrister Benjamin Bell said: “He was tired, he was fatigued, he panicked. He wasn’t straight in his head and he just drove.”

The judge said once Watt sped off as the policeman tried to turn off his engine: “That cannot have been panic. It was deliberate evasion of the police in a very dangerous manner.”

Mr Khokhar said police were on the lookout for Watt’s yellow transit van on June 24 after receiving a report that he was not driving properly and spotted him on the A1(M).

At 10.15pm, he stopped on the hard shoulder near Junction 47, giving the impression he was co-operating with them. But he ignored a request to turn off his engine and when a police officer reached in through the driver’s window to do so, Watt drove off. The officer was able to get his arm out without being injured.

Mr Bell said Watt had mental health difficulties but was able to hold down a job.