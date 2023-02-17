The A1(M) Northbound is partially blocked with delays and queueing traffic due to a crash from junction 51 A684 the Leeming Bar and Bedale turn off to junction 52 the A6055 for Catterick in the roadworks area.

Travel time is around 15 minutes.

The crash occurred at around 6.15am and emergency services are currently on scene.

Queues are being made worse by the ongoing roadworks.