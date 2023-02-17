A LORRY has overturned on a major road through North Yorkshire.
One lane is closed due to an overturned lorry and accident on the A1(M) Southbound at junction 51 the A684 for Leeming Bar and Bedale.
Traffic is coping well.
This is a separate incident to the one on the other side of the road between junctions 51 and 52.
More to follow.
