POLICE are appealing for a key witness to come forward who is believed to have information about a shop theft in North Yorkshire.
The county's police force say the incident occurred in Scarborough at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, February 8.
A police spokesperson said: "This person may have witnessed a suspect discard some stolen property to the side of Wilkinson's store by the side of some bins in the Aberdeen Terrace car park.
"The witness interacted with officers at the time of the incident but left the scene before providing an account.
"If you believe you are that person, please get in touch along with anyone else who may have witnessed the incident."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation can email Levi.Cox@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Levi Cox.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230024048.
