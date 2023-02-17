The vehicle offers a blend of comfort, practicality and style that stands out above many of its opponents.

Quite where the C5 X fits in when it comes to ‘car type’ is open to interpretation, as its body style is so unconventional.

To some, it might be seen as a big hatchback, to others it’s more of an estate, while the body is slightly raised up with some lower body cladding, like a crossover. Despite the nonconformist body style, it looks more confident than confused. It’s technically a D-segment vehicle, in case you were wondering.

The stylish look includes some design flourishes, including some eye-catching creases in the bodywork and two rear spoilers.

The new chevron badging, with flowing 3D LED daylight running lights, helps to emphasise the clamshell design of the bonnet from the front.

Experience suggests that the more handsome vehicles aren’t always the most practical, but that’s not the case with C5 X.

The combination of a comfortable driving experience and a spacious interior make the vehicle very easy to live with.

The relaxing drive is enhanced by Citroen’s signature Advanced Comfort Suspension system, which comes as standard on all C5 X models, offering a ‘Magic Carpet-like’ driving experience.

Plug-in Hybrid versions go a step further, featuring ’Active’ suspension technology that uses on-board sensors to automatically optimise the suspension settings based on road conditions.

The steering is well-judged, giving a balance between ease-of-use and an element of ‘feel’.

On a B-road, while tackling tight corners, there was a fair amount of body roll to be aware of, but not as much as you might expect for a vehicle of this size.

My test car was powered by a 129bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine, while a more powerful 178bhp version is also available – both paired with eight-speed auto gearboxes.

With a 0-62mph time of 10.4 seconds, it won’t set the pulse racing, but it has enough grunt for most everyday situations, helped by the turbo.

Fuel consumption in the 41.4 to 48.6mpg bracket is pleasing on the wallet, while emissions come in at 137g/km.

Unlike some of the larger German saloons, the C5 X is a car the majors on comfort, unashamedly, so it’s better to adopt a more relaxed and progressive driving style to get the best results out of the powertrain and chassis set-up.

In terms of interior quality, the cabin has a very pleasant fell, with some premium materials dotted around, oceans of space and hugely-comfortable seats.

During a two-hour stint on the motorway, I felt hugely relaxed and refreshed, with the car being very composed and the cabin being quiet.

Citroen’s Advanced Comfort seats come with 15mm of added memory foam padding and provide more support on longer journeys.

There are cars that cost twice this price that struggle to achieve the same levels of refinement.

The C5 X features Citroen’s most advanced extended head-up display. The system projects all essential driving information in colour directly onto the windscreen, 4.5meters ahead in the driver’s line of sight, allowing the driver to keep their eyes on the road at all times.

Drivers can choose to display key information such as navigation, driving assistance systems and speed information directly onto the windscreen in front to them.

The car also debuts Citroen’s enhanced infotainment system, featuring an ultra-wide, 12-inch HD touchscreen with ambient backlighting. It’s an impressive piece of kit that feels ultra-modern.

In conclusion, there’s no doubt that the C5 X deserves its billing as Citroen’s flagship model.

The Lowdown

Citroen C5 X Shine Plus PureTech

PRICE: £32,160 on the road

PERFORMANCE: top speed of 130mph and 0-62mph in 10.4 seconds

ECONOMY: 41.4 to 48.6mpg and emissions of 137g/km

ENGINE: 1199cc Inline 3-cylinder turbo petrol

Maximum power: 129bhp

Transmission type: 8-speed auto gearbox, front wheel drive