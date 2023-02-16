North Yorkshire Police is investigating the incident, which happened as the woman was walking through the Bogs Lane area of Harrogate.

Detectives say the attacker struck at around 8.30pm on Wednesday, February 15, when he approached the woman on a lane near to the tennis field.

He stole her jacket and mobile phone and sexually assaulted her, the force said.

A force spokesperson said: "The victim sustained facial injuries during the incident and is receiving support from specially trained officers."

Police say there will be an increased officer presence in the Bogs Lane area in the coming days during the investigation.

If you live in Harrogate you may see an increased police presence in the Bogs Lane area as we continue our enquiries into a report of a robbery & sexual assault against a woman.



We're appealing for information & doorbell/CCTV images. Read more here ⬇️ https://t.co/VSS2eV8u54 pic.twitter.com/2ZspFvHyt3 — North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) February 16, 2023

The suspect is described as tall and was wearing dark coloured clothing including black jogging trousers, a black puffa jacket and brown boots.

The man had a large ring on his finger. Following the assault he ran off in the direction of Starbeck High Street.

The police spokesperson added: "Officers are carrying out extensive inquiries including CCTV and house-to-house inquiries.

"As part of their investigation they are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious people or activity to contact them.

"They are also asking anyone who lives in Bogs Lane, Allotment Gardens, Hillbank View or the approaches to Bogs Lane who has doorbell or private CCTV cameras that may have captured the suspect or the incident on camera, to contact them if they have not already spoken to the police."

If you can assist the investigation, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Harrogate CID.

Please quote reference number 12230028839.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.