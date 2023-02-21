Entrepreneur Dimitri Georgiou, now 17, began online businesses Levendi Fits in 2021.

The site resells limited editions of branded trainers, such as Jordans, Yeezys, and Trapstars, which aren’t found in the high street.

Dimitri began by reselling on Apps such as Depop and ebay, and then as his knowledge of trainers and his business grew, he started his own website.

He said: "I’ve been into trainers, shoes, and fashion all my life. I watched YouTube videos of people collecting and then reselling limited edition trainers and I decided to just go for it myself.

"I started by messaging people who did the same on Instagram and YouTube. Luckily one of them replied and supplied me with some Jordans to help me get started and then I grew from there.

"People always tell me 15 is very young to have started a business and that I’ve been successful at a young age, but trainers are just what I’ve always loved. I am aware that I've been successful but I want to keep getting better every day.”

Dimitri has sold trainers to a string of celebrity customers, including the American rapper Lil Tjay, British rapper ZieZie, and Okulaja, who was a finalist on The Voice UK in 2021.

Dimitri, who is currently enrolled in a football scholarship outside of Levendi Fits, said: "It feels good to have them buy my trainers, I messaged them on Instagram to see if they were interested and they bought my trainers.

“Me and my friend met them at Sneaker Con (a worldwide convention with stalls of highly sought after shoes), we went to look at the shoes and there were lots of famous people there.

“We met Youtubers and rappers who have become customers - that was a great day.”

His future plans to grow his business include expanding Levendi Fits, and to one day open his own shop and establish his own streetwear clothing brand.

He added: “I like the style of the London rapper Central Cee – I love everything he wears and it always sells out quickly.

“The Jordan 11 Bred shoes are the shoes that first got me into trainers. They’re like Holy grail to me, when I finally first got them I didn’t even want to wear them!”

To shop on the Levendi Fits, click here.

You can also contact Dimitri about Levendi Fits via his Instagram and TikTok, @levendi_fits, where he has published his interviews of the celebrities he has met.