The storm – the first to be named this winter – has been labelled Otto by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) and will be moving east across the far north of the UK from the early hours of Friday morning (February 17), bringing gusts in excess of 75mph.

The Met Office has said the high winds will mean travel disruption and possible damage to buildings in places and warned the drivers of high-sided vehicles to be careful.

It said there is also a danger of large waves on the North Sea coast “as well as a chance of some damage to buildings and infrastructure”.

Yellow weather warnings for wind have been issued for north-east England running from Sheffield to the Scottish border.

The warning for York and North Yorkshire is from 5am to 2pm.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Andy Page said: “Storm Otto will bring high winds and rain to the UK, with some northern parts of Scotland and the north-east of England likely to get the strongest gusts of wind, possibly in excess of 75mph. Warnings have been issued and could be updated as Storm Otto develops.

“There’s a chance of travel disruption and high-sided vehicles could be particularly prone to disrupted plans in this set-up."

☁️ #StormOtto is on its way, with the Met Office issuing an amber weather warning for very strong winds across our region tomorrow.



Our teams will still be working around the clock to keep your taps flowing and toilets flushing. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/jHmNTh6ooS — Yorkshire Water 💧 (@YorkshireWater) February 16, 2023

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service issued advice to people in the region ahead of the storm hitting.

It said people should secure all outdoor furniture, garden toys and trampolines - which can be extremely dangerous in high winds.

The fire service urged people to only make make essential journeys and to allow extra time for those journeys.

It added that people should be aware of their surroundings and look out for falling or flying debris.

A fire service spokesperson said: "Please keep safe and remember, if you need us, we are only a phone-call away."

Storm Otto. Picture: Met Office

Denmark is expected to bear the brunt of the storm on Friday afternoon, leading the Danes to name the system, which has now been adopted by the Met Office in line with the international storm-naming arrangements.

Otto is the first named storm to directly impact the UK this storm-naming season, which began in September.