Station manager Tony Walker from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said he has been working alongside North Yorkshire Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit today after a fire in Tadcaster.

He said: "We're trying to establish the cause of a flat fire in Tadcaster that was reported early this morning (February 16).

"The crew put it out using a hose jet and breathing apparatus.

"There were no reported injuries."