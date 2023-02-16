POLICE and firefighters are investigating the cause of a flat fire in North Yorkshire.
Station manager Tony Walker from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said he has been working alongside North Yorkshire Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit today after a fire in Tadcaster.
He said: "We're trying to establish the cause of a flat fire in Tadcaster that was reported early this morning (February 16).
"The crew put it out using a hose jet and breathing apparatus.
"There were no reported injuries."
