FROM Allders to Woolies; Cox's to Scott the butcher's - these are just some of the York shops that we miss the most.
Readers have been listing the 'lost' shops of York that they miss - and their reasons why.
It follows our recent story about the five "most-missed" shops of York according to social media research.Toys R Us held the number one slot, followed by Woolworths, Mothercare, Blockbuster video and BHS.
But Press readers were only too happy to share the long-gone outlets that they pine for.
And we've put together an A-Z list, naming almost 40 - which ones do you miss?
Readers shared their thoughts on The Press website and our Facebook page as well as in our online nostalgia group, Why We Love York - Memories.
A reader known as "Yorkie Biscuit" posted: "Definitely miss BHS. It was pretty reliable for the basics. Woolies was great but it did go downhill, awful handwritten posters in the window, downmarket look to the place. They didn't do themselves any favours. Used to love a browse round Blockbusters and going home clutching my DVDs and a bag of snacks - felt a bit of an event."
Halb Heute said: "I miss there being a TK Maxx in town. The variety and ever changing stock made it the only clothes shop worth visiting."
Ian Ramsden said he missed the BHS cheese counter, Parliament Street market, Ken Spelman's, Mulberry Hall, Leak and Thorp, Habitat, The Micklegate Pet shop and Thomson's Grocery on Blossom Street.
Heather Green added she missed Renders Fabrics on High Ousegate and Woolworths.
Joan McBurney gave her list: "Rowntree's Grocers in Pavement in the1960s - I still remember the lovely smells of sacks of coffee beans, bacon and cheeses. Saddlers: Robson & Cooper (Lendal) and Ellerkers (Walmgate) in1970s. Dress shops: Vivienne Smith (Low Ousegate) and Droopy & Brown (Stonegate) in the1970s."
Sandie Tanner-Smith posted: "Scott’s butchers... it was fantastic and world famous. Bagatelle - Italian handbags and French silk scarves, on Stonegate. Godfrey's bookshop also on Stonegate and the card shop, was it called Gallery 5? The Book and Record Exchange, Burdekin's Stationers, Robson & Cooper's and Ellerker's for tack."
Amanda Hodgson was one of many readers who stuck up for C&A. "I used to love C & A," she said.
Adam Pug Hayes gave the thumbs up to Red Rhino: "best record shop for miles around."
Here's our reader's A-Z list of the shops they miss the most in York - tell us what's missing!
A to Z of York shops we miss
1. Allders
2. Army & Navy store in Fossgate
3. Bagatelle in Stonegate
4. BHS in Coney Street
5. Borders in Davygate
6. Burdekin Stationers in Parliament Street
7. C&A in Coppergate
8. Cox’s in The Shambles
9. Debenhams
10. Disney Store in Parliament Street
11. Droopy & Browns in Stonegate in 1970s
12. Ellerker’s in Walmgate
13. Forever Changes
14. FR Stubbs in Fossgate
15. Habitat in High Ousegate
16. Hamley’s in Coney Street
17. Huxtables
18. John Lewis at Monks Cross
19. Ken Spleman’s
20. Leak and Thorp in Coney Street
21. Liberty in Davygate
22. Micklegate Pet Shop
23. Mr Sandwich in Shambles
24. Mulberry Hall in Stonegate
25. Newitt’s in Goodramgate
26. Precinct
27. Precious toys in Petergate
28. Ratner’s jewellers
29. Red Rhino records
30. Renders Fabrics in High Ousegate
31. Robson and Cooper in Lendal
32. Rowntree’s Grocers in Pavement in 1960s
33. Scott's the butcher’s in Petergate
34. TK Maxx in York
35. Vivienne Smith dress shop in Low Ousegate
36. Wimpy Bar
37. Woolworths in Coney Street
