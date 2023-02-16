READ MORE: Urgent appeal launched to help save York swimming pool

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning and said that Storm Otto is likely to arrive in the early hours of Friday (February 17) morning, starting early in the morning and lasting all day and into the evening.

The firm's head of customer services, Louise Lowes, said: "Our electricity network is operating as normal, however, we wanted to reassure customers that we are closely monitoring the weather across our operating areas, and our teams are ready and prepared to respond if this weather has any impact on our network.

"If you experience a power cut, the easiest way to report and access the latest information is via our website www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts, alternatively our teams are available 24/7 by calling 105.

"You can also find some useful hints and tips on our website at www.northernpowergrid.com/what-to-do-in-a-power-cut

"Our customer support vehicles are also prepared and ready to go out into local communities, where possible.

"Customers with a disability, medical condition or very young families, who may need greater assistance during a power cut, and have signed up to our Priority Services Membership, will be kept updated as a priority.

"For any customers on our Priority Services Membership who may require further support, you can contact our dedicated priority service line 0800 169 2996.

"Please remember to check on neighbours, friends and family members who may need additional support."