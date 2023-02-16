Pizza on the Square by SALT is opening in the grade II listed Old Town Hall building previously occupied by Stew & Oyster.

The Ossett Brewery Group behind the growing SALT brand recently acquired all Stew & Oyster sites and has been transforming them to fit their distinctive aesthetic.

The building, in the centre of Malton, was previously the town hall and also housed Malton Museum.

Malton is the last venue to receive the SALT treatment, hot on the heels of their Oakwood venue.

Ossett Brewery celebrates, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, also owns a portfolio of pubs and bars, including Archie’s Bar & Kitchen in central Leeds, The Riverhead in Marsden, The Flowerpot in Mirfield and over 25 more established venues. The bar will feature a fresh contemporary interior design.

This will be the brand’s first northern bar to incorporate a secret signature sourdough recipe that has gone down a storm in SALT’s two London venues at Deptford and Woolwich,

Pizza on the Square’s trademark dough is crafted in-house every day and proven for a minimum of 48 hours before it reaches your table.

The pizza menu will be complemented with a selection of Italian-style sandwiches, sides, cakes and brownies. Both table bookings and walk-ins are welcome, whilst a private area is also available for private events and special occasions.

Guests will be able to enjoy all of SALT’s core range, including Jute Session IPA and their clean and crisp pale - Loom, as well as regularly rotating Guest lines. Four cask ales will be on offer, including Ossett Brewery’s very own Yorkshire Blonde and White Rat, and two rotating guest ales.

Five international lagers and ciders will also be on offer, as well as 10 perfectly mixed cocktails courtesy of SALT’s expert bar team. 2 for £12 cocktails will be available all day every day. Along with an extensive range of international gins, spirits and artisan wines, as well as fresh coffee for those looking to get their daily caffeine fix.

Rich history Regular events at Pizza on the Square will include quiz night every Tuesday and live music on Friday and Saturday evenings from 20:30.

Pizza on the Square Malton Bar Manager Aaron Yatessaid: ‘’Malton has such a rich history and given its reputation as Yorkshire’s foodie capital, we’re thrilled to bring Pizza on the Square into the mix. On top of an unrivalled selection of locally brewed lagers and ales, guests can expect exceptional pizzas thanks to our tried and tested sourdough recipe.’’

‘’The Old Town Hall is a stunning venue and we’ve taken care to preserve it, whilst stepping the interior on with a contemporary look and feel. We can’t wait to welcome our first Malton locals in from midday on Friday 24th February. "

We’re certain they’re going to love it," Jamie Lawson, the Owner and Founder of SALT said.

“We always ensure that there is something for everyone at any of our bars, and Pizza On The Square will be no different. We are incredibly excited to showcase our renovation to the people of Malton, with a contemporary and modern feel, Pizza On The Square will be the perfect addition to the town. We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve done with all the recent openings, and this one is destined to be an instant hit with locals.”

The first 50 customers to attend the opening from 12pm on Friday 24th February can enjoy a pizza on the house.