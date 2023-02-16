The Rainbow Care Group now has regular sessions at the Osbaldwick Sports Club.

The move follows rapid growth in Harrogate and Knaresbrough, where the company is based, and runs 22 day care centres every week.

The Osbaldwick sports club meetings are every Thursday at The Leyes between 10am and 4pm.

With this venue underway, the company is also actively looking for other venues to open similar groups in the York area.

The meetings feature specially trained dementia experts who will oversee a carefully structured day that incorporates physical and mental elements that are widely accepted to slow progression of the disease.

Debbie Cheetham, York’s Regional Director, said: “Each day incorporates activities and exercises that engage our club members and perhaps just as importantly provide a day of respite care for those who look after them.

“There are some obvious elements including reminiscence and also a flexible timetable of cognitive, sensory and creative activities that occupy our club members in a fun and patient way. We also hire in entertainers and musicians and in the coming weeks even a small herd of Shetland ponies will be visiting – most people love animals!”

Rainbow’s day care clubs run during weekdays between 10am and 4pm and are exclusively for people living with dementia. They provide a day of full care including personal care and medication. Club members also enjoy trip out to local attractions and Rainbow Care Group have a custom designed minibus for that purpose.

The care group says it accepts it is always a big step for people to accept help and that is why everyone can spend a day, or part of a day at the club without any obligation or cost before joining.

During the day Rainbow’s dementia specialists will look after club members, give them a hearty lunch with snacks morning and afternoon and as much juice / squash / tea / coffee as they want or need. The free day allows them, and those who look after them, to see the difference that a day of carefully prescribed activity can make.

Debbie added: “Every day is filled with positivity, fun and companionship for those who attend and the benefits often last into the following days.”

There are over 200 subtypes of dementia, the most common of which is Alzheimer’s disease. It is an incurable disease that touches many people’s lives in the York area. Not just those living with the disease but also the spouses, family, friends and everyone involved in a person’s care.

Details of the Rainbow Care Group can be found at: www.york.therainbowcaregroup.com