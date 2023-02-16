During his visit to Ashville Prep School in Harrogate, Zach Mercer, who plays for French team, Montpellier - and has just signed a new four-year deal with Gloucester Rugby, spent over an hour offering the pupils guidance and encouragement from the touchline.

Zach is the son of Gary Mercer, head of rugby at Ashville College, a former New Zealand Rugby League international.

Gary said: "It was fantastic to welcome Zach to Ashville. The pupils were certainly excited to meet him - and he was brilliant with them."

Zach, who has already won four caps for England, also signed autographs, posed for photographs and answered a series of questions put to him by his young fans.

Last year, the star was voted the ‘best player in the France Top 14 and won ‘Man of the Match’ in the French Top 14 final.