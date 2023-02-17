The Leveson Centre, opened by York Against Cancer (YAC), will aim to provide a safe space for anyone affected by cancer to access support and advice.

Initially the centre is open Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm, for people to drop-in for a cuppa and a chat.

More services such as support groups, complementary therapies, financial and benefits advice, psychology support and health and wellbeing activities will be added to a regular timetable over the next few months as the team welcomes more service providers on board.

York Against Cancer’s CEO, Julie Russell, said: “We are thrilled to open the doors of The Leveson Centre, offering a space for cancer patients and support groups to meet again after a challenging few years.

"Welcoming the Prostate Support Group as our first group session within the centre marks the start of a very important journey, one that will support many people for years to come.

"We know how vital it is for people affected by cancer to have access to the right kind of care and advice, this centre will be a great resource for the local and regional community. We are very grateful for the wealth of support we’ve had so far in helping create our vision into a reality.”

The Leveson Centre will be a resource for those affected by cancer, providing a safe and supportive environment for anyone who is struggling to cope, say the organisers. It is the first of its kind in the region, away from the clinical environment of a hospital and accessible to all.

An official launch event is planned for spring 2023 which will be announced in due course.

More than 60 visitors were welcomed to the centre in its first week, which included York’s Prostate Support Group, which had not been able to meet for the last three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Led by Koren Atkinson and Fiona Ayre, from the Urology department at York Hospital, 30 prostate cancer patients from across the region met at the centre to share experiences and access support and advice.

The group said it had a "successful" first meeting and has a further three sessions planned for 2023, with dates booked in at The Leveson Centre for Monday, May 15, Monday, September 4 and Monday, November 27.

If you would like to support York Against Cancer in the work it does to help cancer patients and their families across Yorkshire, you can do so by donating at: https://bit.ly/40ZgV9G