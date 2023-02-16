Habeeb Mohammed, 21, and Adheel Mohammed, 19, both of Amberton Street in Leeds have been sentenced today (February 16) at York Crown Court for peddling cocaine in Harrogate.

Habeeb received a sentence of five years in prison and Adheel was sentenced to two years in prison suspended for 18 months after they both pleaded guilty to charges of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

On the afternoon of the September 12, officers from North Yorkshire Police’s proactive Operation Expedite team acted on information and stopped a vehicle on the A61 at Burn Bridge Lane.

The occupants inside the vehicle were Habeeb Mohammed and Adheel Mohammed.

Officers conducted a search on both the vehicle and the men and found two separate bags which contained a total of 21 bags of Cocaine.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug. They were interviewed and released under investigation.

In May 2022 it was suspected that one of them was again actively dealing Class-A drugs in Harrogate. A man matching the description of Habeeb was seen getting into a local taxi.

Officers stopped the taxi on Sutton Grange Close in Harrogate. The passenger was Habeeb, he tried to discard a black plastic bag which contained 36 individual bags of Cocaine.

Habeeb was further arrested for possession with intent to supply a class-A drug. He was interviewed, charged and remanded in custody.

Habeeb pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a class-A drug in November 2022.

Adheel was charged with possession with the intent to supply a class-A drug in July 2022. He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a class-A drug in January 2023.

PC Michael Haydock, from North Yorkshire Police’s Operation Expedite team in Harrogate, said: “The impact that drug related crime has on people in North Yorkshire is severe and we see it as our duty to target those who sell drugs.

“People who supply drugs have no place in our communities, they will be pursued, investigated and punished.

“They look to exploit the vulnerable for their own selfish financial gain, with zero regard given to the knock-on effects of their criminality.

“We will never give up on our fight to combat criminal exploitation and the supply of drugs in North Yorkshire.

“Today’s result sends a clear message to the likes of Mohammed Habeeb, Mohammed Ahdeel and anyone else who believes that they can come to North Yorkshire and commit this sort of crime – it will not be tolerated, and you will be pursued.”

Anyone with any information about suspected drug-related crime is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make a report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org