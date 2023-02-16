POLICE have “removed” a man from an area near Scarborough, after numerous reports of suspicious activity.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said the force received reports from a local residents that a “suspicious” male was going door-to—door in Eastfield and Osgodby.
The force spokesperson added: “Police have engaged with a male and obtained details and removed them from the area.
"We encourage all residents to be vigilant to unannounced visitors ensuring all necessary property is secure.
“Please call 101 for any concerns of suspicious activity or 999 if your matter is an emergency.”
