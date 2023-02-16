Survive, based at 25 Micklegate, offers specialist, trauma-informed support and counselling to survivors of rape, sexual assault, and child sexual abuse across York and North Yorkshire.

The Purey Cust Trust helps to provide grants to charities that aim to prevent, treat and alleviate illness, injury, disabilities, and mental health illnesses in York.

The CEO of Survive, Mags Godderidge, said the charity is "delighted" that the Purey Cust Trust is supporting them with this grant, which will be spread over three years.

Ms Godderidge says: "Last year, we supported 668 survivors - the busiest year in our 30-year history - this was a 23 per cent increase on the number supported in the previous 12-months and a staggering 300 per cent increase on the number supported just six years ago.

"Sadly, the demand for our services shows no signs of abating.

"The trustees at The Purey Cust recognised the need for us to review and build capacity in our services to respond to this unprecedented demand and to ultimately improve the mental health and wellbeing of more survivors more quickly in York and the surrounding area."

BBC Look North's Phil Bodmer, one of the trustees, said: "Survive provides vital help and support to those who have been through some of the most unimaginable personal trauma.

"In the face of increasing demand, it’s hoped that this funding will offer stability, continuity and security for the charity going forward.

"The Trustees had no hesitation in agreeing to help, enabling more survivors rebuild their lives and look forward to a brighter future."

To enquire about Survive support work, counselling or trauma therapy, call 01904 638813 or visit www.survive-northyorks.org.uk/make-a-referral/.

The Survive Helpline supports those affected directly or indirectly by sexual violence and can be contacted 10am-12pm Mon-Thurs on freephone 0808 145 1887.