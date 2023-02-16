The man is in custody after his car was stopped on the A64 last night (February 15) - and officers discovered hundreds of pounds worth of suspected stolen goods.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We stopped the vehicle at around 5.30pm on the west bound carriageway of the A64 near Tadcaster.

"While searching it we found a large quantity of new, packaged goods that we suspect are stolen, including 13 cordless drills, 13 spirit levels, 40 sets of anti-static tweezers, 14 pairs of pliers, 24 razors, 12 battery chargers, three impact drivers and a tooth flosser.

"The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a man in his 50s from outside of North Yorkshire, was arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped for theft."

Officers said the man remains in police custody at this time.