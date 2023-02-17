Christopher Trevor Thompson, 47, walked down the student’s driveway towards him, gesturing with his machete and shouting something about “his parking space” and the area near his own driveway, said Brooke Morrison, prosecuting.

“The defendant told (the student) if he did this again, he would slash him or stab him, words to that effect,” said the barrister. “(The student’s) car was on the (student’s) driveway and had been there for some time.”

The student, a neighbour, kept saying sorry as Thompson threatened him.

The young man told York Crown Court: “This man was so close to carrying out the threat, I felt worried about what would have happened if I hadn’t said sorry.”

The incident left the student so terrified and so afraid of encountering Thompson again, he checked through his window that the road was clear every time before he left his home, said the barrister.

Thompson has previous convictions for violence including intimidating a witness, causing actual bodily harm and carrying an offensive weapon and served an 18-week prison sentence last year for two offences of assault committed after the incident on the driveway.

Thompson, of Alcuin Avenue, Tang Hall, pleaded guilty on the day he was due to stand trial to an offence of threatening another person with a blade and was given an 18-month prison sentence suspended for two years on condition he does 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and does not commit further offences. He must also pay £1,000 prosecution costs.

Judge Simon Hickey said there had been an “inexplicable delay” of two years between the incident on October 26, 2021, and Thompson being charged.

His barrister Eddy Steele said Thompson was suffering from the results of botched surgery and had started legal proceedings regarding it. He was also awaiting further surgery to repair the problem to his leg. He had to take a lot of prescription medicine and that had aggravated his behaviour and contributed to the way he had behaved.

He described Thompson as a “recluse” who lives alone with his five dogs and who “struggles with people”.

The 47-year-old was particularly stressed over the way the student was driving the car, which Thompson claimed, may have put his own car or a child at risk, said the defence barrister.

Ms Morrison said that as Thompson arrived at the end of the driveway on October 26, 2021, he asked the student, who was about to get into his car, if the car on the driveway belonged to the student.

When the student said it was his car, Thompson walked up the driveway until the two men were only a metre or two apart.

The student, who was in student accommodation and living with housemates, has now left York, the court heard.

He said the incident had tarnished his memory of his time in the city.