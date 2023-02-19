Staff at the animal home described Cody is 'a lovely chap'.

He 'really loves to be with people and getting lots of cuddles and kisses', they say.

A member of staff who has been involved in looking after Cody since he arrived at the animal home said: "Cody is a very kind and gentle dog who really should not be in a rescue at his time of life.

"He should be lying snuggled up to his family on the sofa snoozing the evenings away."

The staff member said that Cody was a 'true gentleman' who 'just loves spending his time with the people he loves'.

Cody walks well on the lead, the RSPCA says.

But given his age he is 'best suited to a few smaller walks throughout the day as he does have a little arthritis for which he is on pain relief'.

Although Cody is sociable with other dogs out on a walk he would need to be the only dog in the home.

He would prefer a family where he will not be left on his own for very long, the RSPCA says..

Cody is suitable to live with children aged 8 years and over.

To find out more abut Cody, or to see what other animals like Cody are waiting to be adopted, visit the York RSPCA's website at www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk