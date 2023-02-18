Music lovers still recall the time - or of they were lucky, the times - they got to see the Fab Four at the historic Fishergate venue.

And this month marks a special anniversary - it will be 60 years since The Beatles first played York's Rialto.

The Beatles played in York on four occasions.

The first show took place at the Rialto Theatre, Fishergate on Wednesday, February 27 1963 as part of the Helen Shapiro package tour. Helen had been taken ill the night before and was replaced at the top of the bill by Danny Williams.

The second show took place on Wednesday, March 13 1963, again, at the Rialto Theatre.

The Beatles at The Rialto poster from 1963 - could be worth a small fortune today. Image from Tracks Ltd

This show was part of the Chris Montez/Tommy Roe tour. John Lennon didn’t perform on this date because he had lost his voice.

The group played a further two shows at the Rialto Theatre: on Wednesday, May 29 1963 and Wednesday, November 27 1963.

To mark the historic occasion, Tracks, the Lancashire based Beatles and music memorabilia specialists, have shared these photos of The Beatles taken at the Rialto on their third visit to York on May 29 1963. They show the band at the venue, signing autographs, and waving to fans from an upstairs window.

Tracks have also shared some images of autographs, tickets and gig posters from The Beatles' visits to York.

These items are worth a pretty penny today - and if any York fans have items such as these tucked away then they may wish to know how much they are worth.

Ringo Starr at The Rialto in York. Image from Tracks Ltd

The Tracks team are holding a valuation day at the York Community Stadium on Monday February 27 - exactly 60 years since The Beatles' first gig in York.

The event will run between 10.30am and 4.30pm in the LNER Lounge on the second floor.

Entrance is via the north car park and by the main entrance.

It is not only Beatles memorabilia that is welcome, the Tracks teams say you are invited to bring any rare item of music memorabilia for a free valuation.

A spokesperson said: "The market for Beatles and music-related memorabilia which began in the 1980s has since grown exponentially in size and significance.

"It is a market worth millions now and the scope is becoming increasingly wide in terms of the artists it includes.

"In the world of music memorabilia the artists and bands whose ephemera attract the highest prices are: The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who, Pink Floyd, Bob Marley, Led Zeppelin, Madonna, Prince, Michael Jackson and Kurt Cobain.

"Autographs and written material are of great interest to collectors.

"The signatures of The Beatles have always brought the most money. A good clean set of autographs can be £4,000 upwards and a set from 1967 can be in excess of £5,000.

"Album sleeves autographed by The Beatles can bring £15,000 to £20,000 and even more if signed on one of the later releases. An album signed on the front cover by Led Zeppelin or Jimi Hendrix can realise over £10,000.

"Concert memorabilia is another strong area of interest. Vintage concert posters from the 1960s relating to the Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix or a poster from the 1970s relating to Led Zeppelin can bring around £10,000.

"Punk memorabilia relating to the Sex Pistols and the Clash and other groups of that era have become highly sought after as of late, as has material pertaining to bands such as The Smiths and Joy Division.

"Handwritten lyrics, stage used or personally worn clothing, instruments, awards, personal effects and record company promotional items from any major group or artist are the types of items which Tracks are interested in appraising and evaluating."

Tracks are not only offering free advice and valuations but are also interested in buying items relating to any major artist or band on the day - immediate payment can be made by bank transfer.

