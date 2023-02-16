Friends of New Earswick Swimming Pool (FoNESP) want to raise £250,000 to replace failing boilers, fix a leaking roof and update changing rooms.

Local councillor Carol Runciman said: “The pool is a valued community facility that is at the heart of our local area and is used by people from around the city. In over 55 years since it was built, thousands of children have learnt to swim there, learning a life saving skill and making lifelong friends and memories."

“Back in 2017, when Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust announced that it was planning to close the swimming pool, the community came together to keep the pool open.

"I hope that once again we will all be able to chip in to save our pool. As local councillors, we will do all we can to support the campaign and the Friends of New Earswick Swimming Pool group. If you can, please do support the campaign and donate.”

Local councillors Keith Orrell and Carol Runciman at New Earswick Swimming Pool (Image: UGC)

The fundraising campaign aims to replace three boilers, as one of the boilers that heats the pool and building has failed and is irreparable. The other two are very old and it’s a race against time to get the funding before they fail too – if that happens, the pool will have to close immediately.

Funds are also needed to replace the leaking roof and outdated changing rooms. The pool opened in 1966 by the Rowntree Trust with the support of local community, notably children being asked to donate 'Half a Crown' and the villagers joining a 'Buy a Brick' scheme. As part of the Garden Village scheme, it was built to enhance the health and well being of the local community.

Luke Charters, Labour Parliamentary Candidate for York Outer said: “Me and my brother used to have swimming lessons at New Earswick Swimming Pool. Ideally we need a government which properly funds integral community assets such as this, but if you can, please support their fundraising campaign.”

Hughie Ferguson, Labour council candidate for Huntington and New Earswick said: “My two children love having their swimming lessons at New Earswick Swimming Pool. This community asset needs to be protected and personally I feel that local grassroots sports clubs need our support as they are vital to the local community.”

FoNESP took over the running of the Pool in January 2019. It is now hired out the pool to a range of swimming schools and clubs, including the local primary school, parent and toddler, scuba diving and swimming schools.

To donate to the appeal go to: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/save-new-earswick-pool or send a cheque, payable to "Friends of New Earswick Swimming Pool" to FoNESP c/o 3 Meadowfields Drive, York YO31 9HW.