By nation I meant the still United Kingdom, finally seeing the back of Nicola Sturgeon.

Despite all her protestations to the contrary, it was her ridiculous obsession with trans issues that's cost her the job.

This absurd policy was deliberately engineered to create a constitutional crisis with Westminster and its backfired spectacularly.

Ideally she would be replaced with either JK Rowling or the post abolished completely.

Dr Scott Marmion,

Woodthorpe,

York

...NICOLA Sturgeon resigns! Her time as Scotland's First Minister a succession of failures despite a constant input of cash from the English taxpayer.

Education and health standards were allowed to drop at an alarming rate, sacrificed on the high altar of independence.

A once proud nation finds itself in this parlous state, its population seduced by a party wholly lacking sufficient talent worthy of such responsibility.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby,

North Yorkshire

...SAY what you like about Nicola Sturgeon, love her or hate her, but over the last eight years she has been by far the best political speaker in the country and has represented Scotland to the best of her abilities.

She's been a credit to the Scottish National Party and I hope she has a peaceful retirement from political life.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate

York

---

