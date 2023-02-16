WHILST I appreciate the need for drivers to be very cautious when following cyclists on our busy streets, I do think that the latter should wear 'lights' on their wrists/arms so they can be noticed better by drivers when turning left or right especially in the evenings.

I had a nasty scare the other day in Heslington Road but JUST in time noticed the cyclist turning right!

If I hadn't the end result might have been tragic and no doubt I would be blamed!

Jenny Hildyard,

Melbourne Street,

York

