As reported by The Press online on Wednesday, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning.

Today (February 16) the Met Office updated its forecast.

It says that York and North Yorkshire will be battered by winds of up to 75mph from 5am to 2pm on Friday, February 17.

It said: "Very strong winds developing through Friday morning associated with Storm Otto may bring disruption to travel."

The Met Office warns that travel may be disrupted, buildings could be damaged and injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Strong winds across parts of northeast England



Friday 0600 – 1800



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/95YKE9UuvK — Met Office (@metoffice) February 15, 2023

Now, North Yorkshire fire service has issued its own advice.

The service said people should prepare by taking the following steps:

Secure all outdoor furniture, garden toys and equipment, if possible, move them inside

Dismantle or ensure any trampolines are fully secured – they are prone to moving in high winds and can be extremely dangerous

Secure all windows and doors, including garage doors

If possible, park your car in the garage

Have a torch and spare batteries available and charge your phone to prepare for a possible power cut.

During the period of high winds, the fire service urged people to only make make essential journeys and to allow extra time for those journeys.

It added that people should be aware of their surroundings and look out for falling or flying debris.

A fire service spokesperson said: "Please keep safe and remember, if you need us, we are only a phone-call away."