The money for Co-op's Local Community Fund is raised when Co-op members buy selected own-brand products and services.

This year, the causes in York that have been chosen to receive funding include COSC - Churchfield Open Space Committee, York Inspirational Kids and Oaken Grove Community Centre (HWYCA), all of which will receive help to deliver local projects.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and member participation at Co-op said: “We know that the cost-of-living crisis is making it incredibly challenging for many local causes. Our Local Community Fund promotes the development of stronger, more resilient, and fairer communities.

"Our community groups and local organisations are providing valuable services and support to people at a time when they need it most. Our Co-op membership is a powerful way for people to make a difference simply by shopping at Co-op.”

Co-op members have helped raise £117 million for local communities since 2016, including support for over 30,000 projects across the UK through the Local Community Fund. Members can also choose the local cause they would like to support through their membership.

More information about the benefits of Co-op membership can be found on the website.