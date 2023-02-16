The event is being organised by Blaise Quinlivan, who set up a group on Facebook for former students at the Joseph Rowntree School in the city.

Blaise said: "I set the Joseph Rowntree School Group up in February 2014 on Facebook for all ex-pupils and we now have more than 920 members.

"Any ex-pupil is welcome to the reunion, regardless of the year they attended."

The reunion event is to be held at Huntington Working Men's Club in North Moor Road on the September 30 this year and will run from 7pm until midnight. There will be a buffet, a bar and disco.

Tickets are priced at £15 each and can be purchased by contacting Blaise on the Facebook Joseph Rowntree School Group or e-mail: bquinlivan@hotmail.co.uk

The Facebook group can be found at: https://bit.ly/3xKEPZj