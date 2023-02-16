Living and dying well I’d like to take issue with Dr Zak (We need to talk about dying, February 14). He acknowledges the importance of a dignified death which adequate palliative care would provide, but recognises this is often not accessed/available until the final weeks of life or at all.
Surely, rather than advocating for assisted suicide, we should be pursuing the goal of more good quality, universally available palliative care? He also stated wrongly that targeting the frail and vulnerable would not happen here as it hasn’t happened where assisted suicide is currently legal.
Canada legalised medical assistance in dying in 2016 and extended the scope to include non-terminally ill in 2021. Now the mental illness prohibition for assisted death is set to be lifted in March 2023.
There is also evidence from Canada that assisted death is being offered as an alternative to people without adequate government support to continue living.
Finally, I would have expected a more balanced view. The websites he recommends are both pro-assisted suicide with no alternative suggestions such as Care Not Killing and Not Dead Yet to offer alternative views.
Christine Kelly, Malham Grove, York
