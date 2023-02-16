I’m no expert on rats (Residents in £2,500 ‘rats fine’ threat, February 13), but it surely must be more than just a coincidence that the heavy work on the York Central development has just started in earnest.

Perhaps with all the hidden culverts and drainage now being disturbed the rats have vacated their old abode and moved into newer accommodation - Leeman Road.

The answer would be for Cllr Andy D’Agorne, dressed in Pied Piper clothes and with magic flute in hand, to lure the rats away down the fantastic magic ‘cycle lane’ never to be seen again. Alternatively, get a dog - preferably a Jack Russell. They’ll sort them out.

DM Deamer, Monkgate, York

 