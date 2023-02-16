The national Sleep Easy event will aim to make a lifetime of difference in just one night. YMCA Yorkshire Coast, based in Scarborough, will join forces with fellow YMCAs across the country to take part in this collective sleep out to raise funds and awareness to help tackle youth homelessness in Scarborough and the coastal areas.

Liam Downey, general manager of YMCA Yorkshire Coast, said: “Around 168 young people are at risk of homelessness every day across England and Wales - and it is no secret that YMCA plays a vital role in preventing this risk from becoming a reality.

“Events like Sleep Easy are essential, especially during a time of uncertainty and impossible personal challenges. The cost of living crisis has hit everyone differently, but our local community is incredible. They adapt and unite to help those most in need.

“We are calling on our community to continue this support for young homeless people struggling right now, to show them that together we care, that we are there for them - and to highlight the overwhelming difference this can make to people’s lives. The efforts, the awareness and the money raised from Sleep Easy events fills our hearts.

“We have served our community for the past 176 years - and we know that without the support given by YMCA Yorkshire Coast many more young people would face homelessness.

“Please join us for Sleep Easy 2023 by participating, contributing - and nominating others and to share the message that one night can make a lifetime of difference.”

Sleep Easy 2023 will take place from 7pm on Friday March 10 until 7am on Saturday March 11, in person in YMCA Scarborough and will take the form of a sleep over in the group's gymnasium. Registration is just £6 and that pays for an evening meal, evening entertainment and breakfast in the morning.

Money brought in has helped YMCA Yorkshire Coast, which works with hundreds of people from the local community each year, to provide support, advice, mentorship and activities for young people and our local community.

YMCA said it is the largest voluntary sector provider of supported housing for young people in England and Wales, providing a bed for 9,400 people each night and collectively helping more than 20,000 people experiencing homelessness each year.

For more information, or to register for Sleep Easy 2023, please visit the website at: https://ymcayorks.uk/sleepeasy23/