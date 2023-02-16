HOUSE prices increased by almost one per cent in York in December, more than the average for Yorkshire and the Humber, new figures show.
The average York house price in December was £329,398, Land Registry figures show – a 0.9 per cent increase on November.
Over the month, the picture was similar to that across Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices increased 0.6 per cent - and York was above the 0.4 per cent drop for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in York rose by £31,000 – putting the area 17th among Yorkshire and the Humber’s 21 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
First-time buyers in York spent an average of £281,000 on their property – £27,000 more than a year ago.
Owners of flats saw the biggest rise in property prices in York in December – they increased 1.2 per cent, to £199,043 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 8.2 per cent.
The most expensive properties in Yorkshire and the Humber were in Harrogate – priced at £348,000 on average. Harrogate properties cost 2.5 times as much as homes in Hull at the other end of the scale.
