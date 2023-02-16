The average York house price in December was £329,398, Land Registry figures show – a 0.9 per cent increase on November.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices increased 0.6 per cent - and York was above the 0.4 per cent drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in York rose by £31,000 – putting the area 17th among Yorkshire and the Humber’s 21 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

First-time buyers in York spent an average of £281,000 on their property – £27,000 more than a year ago.

Owners of flats saw the biggest rise in property prices in York in December – they increased 1.2 per cent, to £199,043 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 8.2 per cent.

The most expensive properties in Yorkshire and the Humber were in Harrogate – priced at £348,000 on average. Harrogate properties cost 2.5 times as much as homes in Hull at the other end of the scale.