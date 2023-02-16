POLICE in York have seized a quad bike after reports of disturbance in a popular city suburb.
City police officers say they received reports last night (February 15) of a quad bike being driven dangerously around Danesmead Woods in Fulford.
As a result a police spokesman said they later seized one quad bike in nearby Broadway West.
