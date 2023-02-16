North Yorkshire Police are investigating the cause of the single vehicle crash on the M62 on Friday (February 10).

READ MORE: Police swoop in York suburb after reports from public



A police spokesman said: "It is reported at around 10am that a grey Jaguar E-Pace was travelling eastbound on the M62 between Howden and North Cave. For reasons that are not yet clear, the car is believed to have left the road before coming to a stop in a ditch.



"Emergency services attended however the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.



"The passenger was taken to hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening.



"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the collision and we are appealing for anyone with information, dashcam footage or who saw the vehicle prior to the collision, to call 101 quoting log 129 of February 10."