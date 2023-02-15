Early warnings for a Polar vortex have been sounded - with forecasts looking at the end of February and the start of March.

A polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding both of the Earth's poles. It weakens in summer and strengthens in winter.

Many of us will remember the notorious Beast from the East a couple of years ago when the country was pummeled by snow storms.

The UK has already experienced one such event in January, when the country suffered a cold snap - and now Met Office officials say another is due within weeks.

Of course, forecasts are never 100 per cent accurate, but Professor Adam Scaife, head of long-range forecasting at the Met Office, has been quoted as saying the chance of this happening are "over 80 per cent".

Experts say that a such weather patterns don't always equate to a 'Beast from the East' type scenario.

Here is the weather for later this week:

Outlook for Thursday to Friday:

Wednesday cloudier with chance of rain. Rain and freshening winds arriving overnight with Thursday turning drier with some brightness. Friday bright with sunny spells and a chance of showers.

Feb 18th - 27th

On Saturday, a further warm front will push northeastwards, reintroducing mild and moist conditions countrywide bringing cloudy skies, with drizzle for windward coasts and upland areas. Fairly breezy with the best of the cloud breaks found in the lee of higher ground. The heaviest rain is likely to be across northwestern hills once again. Later in the period, low pressure is likely to the north with higher pressure building from the south. Frontal zones in the northwest are likely, making progress south or southeastwards, but bringing most of the rainfall to the northwest. Otherwise, a good deal of dry weather with clear and sunny spells, allowing isolated fog patches to form overnight in the south where lighter winds. Windy at times in the north. Temperatures remain generally milder than average.

Feb 27th - March 13th

The end of February is likely to see a continuation of changeable conditions, with the wettest and windiest weather most probable across the northwest. The south and east may see some shorter spells of wet weather, although overall conditions should remain drier and more settled. Into March, high pressure is expected to develop to the north of the UK and low pressure to the south. This is likely to introduce a north-south split, with drier conditions across the north and wetter conditions in the south. Temperatures expected to be mostly around average, but a period of colder or much colder temperatures remains a small possibility and could bring spells of wintry weather.